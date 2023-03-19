Rohit Sharma Heaps Massive Praise For Mitchell Marsh, Says 'Definitely In Top 3 & 4 When It Comes To Power Hitting'

Rohit Sharma while speaking in the post-match show appreciated Mitchell Marsh following his blazing knock of 66 runs of 36 balls which included six fours and six maximums

Visakhapatnam: Steve Smith-led Australia have defeated Rohit Sharma's Team India by 10 wickets at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh to level the series 1-1. The visitors demonstrated a dominant performance with both bat and ball and completely outclassed the hosts in all sectors.

Australia's lethal pacer Mitchell Starc once again rose to the occasion and stunned the Indian team with his absolute fire-breathing bowling. He was the biggest hero of the Australian victory. He helped his side in restricting India to the score of 117 runs. He gave India four early blows and threw India on the back foot. The hosts failed to recover from it.

There wasn't much in the chase either as the Aussie openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh chased the small target without breaking a sweat. Both of them smashed blazing half-centuries and helped their side chase the target with 10 wickets and 39 overs remaining.

Rohit Sharma while speaking in the post-match show appreciated Mitchell Marsh following his blazing knock of 66 runs of 36 balls which included six fours and six maximums. He said "Marsh has to be one of the top players going around when it comes to power hitting. He backs himself to do that every now and then. Definitely in top 3 and 4 when it comes to power hitting."

Marsh also spoke about and revealed how much he enjoyed playing up in the order. "It was a bit of fun. Always nice to get a good start when you're chasing a small total like that. I was hoping Head would get off to a flier and I could play it slow. To be honest, I've been enjoying playing swing and batting up the order. (On Starc) He's been brilliant, it is horrible standing at slip when he bowls because it flies at about 80 miles an hour off the edge. But it is great to see him bowl like this, we now have a rare chance to win an away series in India," said Marsh in the post-match show.