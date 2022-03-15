Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma was in his elements on Monday as India were closing in on another whitewash. During the Pink-Ball Test, Rohit pulled out of a DRS after contemplating going for it. He raised his hand as if to gesture he is going for the DRS, after that – he pulled out of it and turned back. Rohit was smiling on turning back as he knew he had played a prank. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant looked stunned at what Rohit did during Sri Lanka’s second innings.

Here is the Rohit prank video which is going viral. Take a look at it:

The hilarious episode took place in the 25th over of the last innings when the Lankans had just lost a couple of wickets and were looking to rebuild.