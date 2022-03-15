<strong>Bengaluru:</strong> Rohit Sharma was in his elements on Monday as India were closing in on another whitewash. During the Pink-Ball Test, Rohit pulled out of a DRS after contemplating going for it. He raised his hand as if to gesture he is going for the DRS, after that - he pulled out of it and turned back. Rohit was smiling on turning back as he knew he had played a prank. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant looked stunned at what Rohit did during Sri Lanka's second innings. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the Rohit prank video which is going viral. Take a look at it: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="et">Masth shades unnay b'RO neelo &#x1f923;&#x2764;&#xfe0f;<a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> &#x1f973;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitSharma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitSharma</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSL</a> <a href="https://t.co/DgvqDogUqx">pic.twitter.com/DgvqDogUqx</a></p> <p></p> vij y nenokk dine &#x1f514; (@Vijju_Ro45) <a href="https://twitter.com/Vijju_Ro45/status/1503532495769276418?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The hilarious episode took place in the 25th over of the last innings when the Lankans had just lost a couple of wickets and were looking to rebuild.