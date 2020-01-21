India opener Rohit Sharma and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are good friends and there is no secret to it. The duo has often been seen pulling each other’s leg on social media as well and that is loved by their fans.

Chahal, who recently hogged the limelight with a bare-bodied picture on Instagram, was hilariously trolled by Sharma, who took to Twitter on Monday and created a collage featuring the 29-year-old leggie along with WWE legend Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock.

The iconic movie star and wrestler has a somewhat similar tattoo on his shoulders like the Indian leg-spinner.

“Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!!” Sharma captioned the viral meme.

The Haryana-born leg-spinner simply replied saying, “The rock” along with a flurry of emojis. For the uninitiated, “The Rock” was Dwayne Johnson’s ring name in his wrestling days.

Not long back, the Indian opener was appearing on Chahal TV and was asked by Chahal the secret behind his power that allows him to hit sixes so easily.

“You don’t need muscles to hit sixes,” Rohit started off when Chahal interrupted him saying “So I can hit them too?”

“Yeah, of course, you can, but you have good muscles,” Rohit said before asking him to flaunt them.

Meanwhile, after beating Australia 2-1 at home where the Mumbai-born Rohit Sharma smashed 119 off 128 balls in the decider at Bengaluru, in the game he also became the third quickest to 9000 ODI runs.

India would now be heading off to New Zealand for five T20Is, followed by three ODIs and then two Tests.

The first T20I will be played on January 24.