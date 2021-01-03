One outing, two controversies! Even before the ‘hugging-a-fan’ by Rishabh Pant controversy doused, there is another problem for the Indian players. After the shots of the bill at a Melbourne restaurant surfaced on the social space, fans spotted that Indian players had consumed pork and beef during the meal.

It was a fan video that sparked all the controversy. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are investigating the video and seeking whether there was a breach of biosecurity protocols. BCCI claims that there has been no such breach and is ready to stand with their players.

Meanwhile, the act of consuming pork and beef did not go down well with the fans – who slammed the cricketers.

Your vada pav king is eating beef???????? @Oye_Jahazi 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 Diksha 🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) January 2, 2021

Interesting day on Cricket Twitter, from what I can gather 5 Indian players were tricked into going into a restaurant then force-fed beef in fiendish plot by the Australians (With an Indian waiter patsy) to get the Tests called off and bankrupt themselves 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ 🧐🧐🧐 #AUSvIND Longbob Jimshanks (@Cricketjim84) January 2, 2021

@bcci Send all the beef eaters back for breach of bio security no leniency to be shown Indian TeamXI Mayank KL Rahul Pujara Ajinkya Vihari Saha Jadeja Ashwin Shardul Natarajan Bumrah#INDvAUS #AusvInd #indvsaus2020 pic.twitter.com/u4kUG1uKB8 Yogesh Hardasani (@yogjan15) January 2, 2021

All five players – Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill, and Prithvi Shaw – have been put in isolation for breaching the bio-security bubble.

The third Test takes place on January 7 in Sydney Cricket Ground and it is expected to be a humdinger.