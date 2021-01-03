One outing, two controversies! Even before the 'hugging-a-fan' by Rishabh Pant controversy doused, there is another problem for the Indian players. After the shots of the bill at a Melbourne restaurant surfaced on the social space, fans spotted that Indian players had consumed pork and beef during the meal. <p></p> <p></p>It was a fan video that sparked all the controversy. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are investigating the video and seeking whether there was a breach of biosecurity protocols. BCCI claims that there has been no such breach and is ready to stand with their players. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the act of consuming pork and beef did not go down well with the fans - who slammed the cricketers. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="nl">Beef &#x1f914;&#x1f914; <a href="https://t.co/KwXh6WUzTk">pic.twitter.com/KwXh6WUzTk</a></p> <p></p> &#x1f921; (@vigil_nte) <a href="https://twitter.com/vigil_nte/status/1345347589101809664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beef?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beef</a></p> <p></p>Rohit Sharma right now: <a href="https://t.co/BIiBZUQEOg">pic.twitter.com/BIiBZUQEOg</a> <p></p> <p></p> S h i l (@ShilganMeshram3) <a href="https://twitter.com/ShilganMeshram3/status/1345396176409907201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Your vada pav king is eating beef???????? <a href="https://twitter.com/Oye_Jahazi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Oye_Jahazi</a> &#x1f92c;&#x1f92c;&#x1f92c;&#x1f92c;&#x1f92c;&#x1f92c;&#x1f92c;</p> <p></p> Diksha &#x1f308; (@BrahmaandKiMaa) <a href="https://twitter.com/BrahmaandKiMaa/status/1345351373341093889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Virat Kohli after turning into vegan and finding teammates eating beef<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MEMES?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MEMES</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/memesdaily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#memesdaily</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/viratkholi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#viratkholi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/K4CMS7WFeG">pic.twitter.com/K4CMS7WFeG</a></p> <p></p> Dibyendu Kar (@im_DBK96) <a href="https://twitter.com/im_DBK96/status/1345498968327786497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Interesting day on Cricket Twitter, from what I can gather 5 Indian players were tricked into going into a restaurant then force-fed beef in fiendish plot by the Australians (With an Indian waiter patsy) to get the Tests called off and bankrupt themselves &#x1f937;&#x200d;&#x2642;&#xfe0f;&#x1f937;&#x200d;&#x2642;&#xfe0f;&#x1f937;&#x200d;&#x2642;&#xfe0f;</p> <p></p>&#x1f9d0;&#x1f9d0;&#x1f9d0; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <p></p> <p></p> Longbob Jimshanks (@Cricketjim84) <a href="https://twitter.com/Cricketjim84/status/1345423829070467078?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="in"><a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bcci</a> Send all the beef eaters back for breach of bio security no leniency to be shown <p></p>Indian TeamXI <p></p>Mayank <p></p>KL Rahul <p></p>Pujara <p></p>Ajinkya <p></p>Vihari <p></p>Saha <p></p>Jadeja <p></p>Ashwin <p></p>Shardul <p></p>Natarajan <p></p>Bumrah<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvAUS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusvInd?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusvInd</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/indvsaus2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#indvsaus2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/u4kUG1uKB8">pic.twitter.com/u4kUG1uKB8</a></p> <p></p> Yogesh Hardasani (@yogjan15) <a href="https://twitter.com/yogjan15/status/1345396992965447683?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Choose your heros wisely&#x1f64f; <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> Rohit Sharma Beef Pant Shaw Australia <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/WdLra8mBkB">pic.twitter.com/WdLra8mBkB</a></p> <p></p> Vishal (@desspicable_mee) <a href="https://twitter.com/desspicable_mee/status/1345387013256531969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>All five players - Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill, and Prithvi Shaw - have been put in isolation for breaching the bio-security bubble. <p></p> <p></p>The third Test takes place on January 7 in Sydney Cricket Ground and it is expected to be a humdinger.