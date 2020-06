Rohit Sharma is an Instinctive Leader And That is His Strength: Mahela Jayawardena

Hailing Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardena said he is an instinctive leader and that is his strength.

“He is an instinctive leader for sure. But at the same time Rohit gathers a lot of information as well, I think that’s his strength,” Jayawardene said on Sony Network for their show Pit Stop on their Instagram page.

The SL stalwart – who was appointed the coach of MI ahead of the 2017 season also revealed that they never had long meetings.

“We also don’t have long meetings. Yes, we have certain meetings because that has to be a planning you can fall back to when things are not going well. But Ro(hit) does get a lot of information and he likes to know things. He uses that out there in the middle. That’s how he reacts and all that.”

Jayawardena also revealed Rohit’s unique way of gathering bits of information from his players.

“Even though everyone thinks he is instinctively making those calls, that information is there. It can be odd times… sometimes you walk into a team room and you see Ro (Rohit) with the analyst just looking at some things and all… he gets those little snippets from the guys,” Jayawardene said.

Jayawardena said it is the coach’s job to chat with the analyst and gather certain information and then pass it on to the skipper.