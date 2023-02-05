Rohit Sharma Is Far Better Than Virat Kohli: Sohail Khan's Drops Another Controversial Statement

Both Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli have been stalwarts of modern cricket, each a genius in their own right. Experts, seasoned cricketers, and fans alike have debated which batter is superior between the two.

Former Pakistani fast bowler Sohail Khan chose Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli as the better batsman because of how he plays the ball late. Before praising Rohit as the superior batsman, Sohail discussed the differences between the two Indian cricket team stars on the YouTube show "Nadir Ali Podcast."

Although, he hailed Kohli as a "big batsman", he admitted that he admires the technique of Rohit from a bowler's perspective and hence considers the latter as a "far better batsman".

"I respect Kohli because he is very big batsman. But as bowler, I feel Rohit Sharma is a far better batsman than him. His technique is superb. He plays the ball very late, like he has all the time in the world," Sohail Khan said.

Sohail told the anchor, "He has dominated world cricket in the last 10-12 years," when he brought up Rohit's recent struggles in white-ball cricket. When further questioned about why Rohit Sharma is a better batter than Virat Kohli, the Pakistan fast bowler, who last played in an international match in 2016, explained that the India skipper is able to score runs solely with his bat, while Kohli uses his fitness to the best of his ability to score runs even by running between the wickets.

"Kohli scores runs based on his fitness. If he scores one run, he is immediately ready for the next. Rohit doesn't do that. He scores one run and doesn't even try for the next. Rohit scores with his bat. Kohli scores with his bat and by running between the wickets. Again, that is a good thing because when you are that fit, you reflects automatically," he said.