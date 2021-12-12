Delhi: Giving his opinion on the widely discussed topic in the present times – Team India’s ODI captaincy – former India opener Gautam Gambhir has given his two cents on Rohit Sharma’s appointment as Indian cricket team’s ODI captain. Rohit has replaced Virat Kohli as India’s skipper in the white-ball format, BCCI issued a statement earlier this week. Backing BCCI and selectors on the change of guard in Indian cricket, Gambhir feels Indian cricket will be in “very safe hands” under Rohit’s leadership.

“I think it’s good for Indian cricket that now we have got two captains, one in red-ball cricket and one in white-ball cricket, so Rohit will get enough time to groom white-ball cricket – whether it is the T20 format or ODI format,” Gambhir said during an interaction on the Star Sports network.

“I feel Rohit Sharma as a leader will definitely do really well for Indian cricket. Plus Indian cricket is in very safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket.”

Recently, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly explained the rationale behind giving Rohit complete command of the Indian cricket team’s white-ball squad. Ganguly stated that the selectors were uncomfortable with the prospect of two white-ball captains.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

The 40-year-old Gambhir further stressed on Rohit’s achievement as a captain and said the Mumbaikar “must be doing something right” in comparison to others.

“He has won five IPL titles. He must be doing something right as compared to other captains,” said the former Indian opener.

“At the same time, his calmness and sometimes his laidback attitude as well, keeping things very relaxed. At the same time, not pushing players too hard, and he himself is a very chilled-out character, which actually helps the entire squad.”

Recently, former India head coach Ravi Shastri also backed Rohit Sharma as Team India’s ODI captain.

Shastri, who has worked with Rohit closely for the last few years, said the opening batter is not “overawed” by the situation and always does what is the best for team.

Rohit was appointed as India’s limited-overs captain on Wednesday. Rohit’s first assignment will be the upcoming three-match ODI series in South Africa in January next year.

“Rohit is not overawed; he always does what is best for the team. He marshalls all the resources of the team unlike, let’s say, in football,” Shastri said.