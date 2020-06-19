Pakistan youngster <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/haider-ali">Haider Ali</a> has picked <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/rohit-sharma">Rohit Sharma</a> as his role model, saying he's inspired by the India vice-captain's adaptability and clean hitting. <p></p> <p></p>Haider is a highly rated batting talent to have emerged from Pakistan in recent times and was part of their U-19 team that lost to India in the junior world cup semi-final earlier this year. Such has been his rise that the 19-year-old has been included in Pakistan's 29 member squad for the upcoming England tour. <p></p> <p></p>"As far as role models are concerned, mine is Rohit Sharma," Haider was quoted as saying by <em>ESPNcricinfo</em>. "I really like him as a player, and want to give the side an aggressive start at the top, and hit the ball cleanly like him. He is a man for all three formats, and he can adapt his game to all three formats. And the thing I like best is when he crosses 50, he moves on to a 100, and then he's thinking of 150, and even 200. That's what I want to do: to think about getting big scores, and when I get there, aim for even bigger ones. He finishes the game off for his side, and is a real match-winner." <p></p> <p></p>Haider's performance at the U-19 World Cup led West Indies legend Ian Bishop comparing the youngster to Pakistan's limited-overs captain Babar Azam. <p></p> <p></p>Haider will have plenty of support and knowledge to gain from a star-studded Pakistan coaching staff headed by former captain Misba-ul-Haq with Younis Khan as batting coach and Waqar Younis as the bowling coach. <p></p> <p></p>"I always wanted to play under the coaching of Younis Khan, and I'm glad I will get the opportunity this time," Haider said. "I want to learn as much as possible from this tour and ask lots of questions of both Younis and Misbah. I want to learn how to play all three formats and what mindset to approach all three formats with. I'm very excited about how much I can grow over these next three months." <p></p> <p></p>Haider aims to represent Pakistan in all three formats. <p></p> <p></p>"My aim was to represent Pakistan. My aim is to play all three formats, and my preparation for all three formats is great. Recently in the domestic first-class competition, I did well, and before that there was the U-19 World Cup. I then played the PSL, so I've had practice in all three formats. As soon as I get the chance, I'll give my best," he said.