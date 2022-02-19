New Delhi: India newly appointed white ball skipper Rohit Sharma will also captain India in Test matches. BCCI made an official announcement on Saturday, stating that Rohit will lead India against Sri Lanka in the upcoming T20 and Test series.

Another announcement which has garnered attention is that middle order batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been dropped from test squad. They have been asked to play Ranji Trophy.

“The selection committee thought a lot before making the decision. We spoke to them earlier. We told them we will not consider them for 2 Test matches for Sri Lanka. We told them the doors are absolutely open for them. In just 2 Test matches, selectors decided to give chances to other cricketers. They are playing Ranji Trophy,” Chetan Sharma said.

Jasprit Bumrah has been named Rohit’s deputy in the test matches. Sri Lanka will tour India will for three T20I’s and two tests starting 24th February.

India’s Test squad for SL series: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ashwin (fitness), Ravi Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep, Bumrah (VC), Shami, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar.