New Delhi: In India, cricket is a religion in itself and the fans worship the cricketers as of they are demi-gods. It gets insane at times, but it is the love for the game that also unifies the country. With MS Dhoni not playing for India anymore, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are arguably the two most popular cricketers in the country.

Recently, just before the release of Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Gangubai’, she was doing the promotions for the film. She was visiting news channels, studios, having interaction with fans and journalists. During one such interaction, she was asked to pick her favourite Indian cricketer and the two options she was given were Rohit and Virat.

Alia seems to have played it smart as she specifically said currently it is Rohit. She added further that Virat remains her all-time favourite.