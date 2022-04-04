Mumbai: With no Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma in the mix, this is the start of a new era under Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid. That is how things are being looked at. Ex-India cricketer and current batting coach of the side, Vikram Rathour, in a recent interview states Rohit and Rahul are in a saddle because of the emergence of Rishabh Pant – who has grown leaps and bounds at the international stage following the Australian tour.

“He has suddenly grown up. Rohit and Dravid are in the saddle now, and he knows he is an important player in the India setup. He has now matured as a player. He is getting better and better, but there is still a long way to cover,” Rathour told The Week.