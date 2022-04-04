<strong>Mumbai:</strong> With no Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma in the mix, this is the start of a new era under Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid. That is how things are being looked at. Ex-India cricketer and current batting coach of the side, Vikram Rathour, in a recent interview states Rohit and Rahul are in a saddle because of the emergence of Rishabh Pant - who has grown leaps and bounds at the international stage following the Australian tour. <p></p> <p></p>"He has suddenly grown up. Rohit and Dravid are in the saddle now, and he knows he is an important player in the India setup. He has now matured as a player. He is getting better and better, but there is still a long way to cover," Rathour told The Week. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;