Rohit Sharma Reaction Goes Viral After Tilak Varma Reveals His Childhood Dream To MI Skipper - WATCH

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma played one of the best knocks on Tuesday (April 11) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium against Delhi Capitals and helped his side win the first match of the IPL 2023. The five-time IPL champions beat the Delhi by six wickets in Match No. 16 of the 2023 IPL.

Rohit was at his vintage best, timing the ball well and picking the lengths very quickly in hitting two fours and a six in a 14-run opening over.

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan hit the ground running by smacking three boundaries through the off-side against Mustafizur. Nortje was smacked for two fours and a six, which Rohit elegantly whipped over wide long-on.

Rohit and Ishan took two boundaries each off Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav as Mumbai finished power-play with 68 for no loss, with the Mumbai captain being innovative in his reverse-sweep off the left-arm spinner.

Tilak, who has been in red-hot form in the IPL 2023, made a contribution of 41 runs from just 29 balls. He looked in great touch and smacked four sixes and one four during his stay in the crease.

Speaking to captain in a post-match interaction, Tilak said that it was his long-standing wish to bat with Rohit in the middle, and he wanted to make the most of the opportunity that came his way on Tuesday.

In a video uploaded by IPL's Twitter handle, Rohit asked Tilak about his feelings after winning the first match, to which he replied that he was very happy.