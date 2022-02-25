<strong>Lucknow:</strong> India captain Rohit Sharma missed out on a well-deserved fifty but that did not stop India from winning the first T20I versus Sri Lanka on Thursday. During his 32-ball 44, Rohit also went past New Zealand's Martin Guptill and ex-India captain Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter in the shortest format. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit, who looked a little out of form against West Indies recently, looked fluent during his 32-ball stay. He hit two fours and a six as well. <p></p> <p></p>In 115 T20I outings, Rohit has amassed 3307 runs at an average of 33.07 and a strike rate of 139.94. He has accumulated thirty 50+ scores, including four hundreds. <p></p> <p></p>Guptill, on the other hand, has scored 3299 runs in 108 innings at an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 136.71, including 20 50s and two centuries. <p></p> <p></p>India's ex-captain Kohli has accumulated 3296 runs in 89 innings at a staggering average of 51.50. He also has 30 fifties in the format. <p></p> <p></p>With the win against Sri Lanka, India continued their dominant run in the shortest format, as they won the game by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead. <p></p> <p></p>The win has extended the hosts; winning streak to ten games. They haven't lost a game in this format since consecutive defeats to arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand at the T20 World Cup last year. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;