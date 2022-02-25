Lucknow: India captain Rohit Sharma missed out on a well-deserved fifty but that did not stop India from winning the first T20I versus Sri Lanka on Thursday. During his 32-ball 44, Rohit also went past New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and ex-India captain Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter in the shortest format.

Rohit, who looked a little out of form against West Indies recently, looked fluent during his 32-ball stay. He hit two fours and a six as well.

In 115 T20I outings, Rohit has amassed 3307 runs at an average of 33.07 and a strike rate of 139.94. He has accumulated thirty 50+ scores, including four hundreds.

Guptill, on the other hand, has scored 3299 runs in 108 innings at an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 136.71, including 20 50s and two centuries.

India’s ex-captain Kohli has accumulated 3296 runs in 89 innings at a staggering average of 51.50. He also has 30 fifties in the format.

With the win against Sri Lanka, India continued their dominant run in the shortest format, as they won the game by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead.

The win has extended the hosts; winning streak to ten games. They haven’t lost a game in this format since consecutive defeats to arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand at the T20 World Cup last year.