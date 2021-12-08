New Delhi: BCCI have come up with a big announcement on Wednesday that Rohit Sharma will be taking over the responsibilities of ODI captaincy along with the T20 leadership with immediate effect. Virat Kohli who stepped down as T20 captain after the T20 World Cup, has now been relieved entirely from white-ball duties. Even though the RCB man will be spearheading the team in the longest format of the game, where Rohit will act as his deputy.

BCCI also announced their 18-man squad for the 3-match Test Series against against South Africa which will commence from 26th December at the Centurion.

The twitterverse welcomed the decision with open arms and has showered love on the Mumbai Indians captain.

So Called Temporary Captain To Permanent White Ball Captain 😎🔥 Not fit and No permanent place in Test Team To Vice Captain of Indian Test Team 😎🔥 Redemption of Hitman @ImRo45 🔥 Congratulations My Role Model #Rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/9pqXbb3Rwx Rohit Gopi (@itsgopi45) December 8, 2021

Rohit Sharma as India captain… in ODIs: Since 10 Dec 2017 – 10 ODIs, 8 wins, 2 losses (%win 80.00) – is #3 in this format. in T20Is: Since 20 Dec 2017 – 22 T20Is, 18 wins, 4 losses (%win 81.82) – has the best record in this format. Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 8, 2021

More important than the announcement of the team to South Africa is the fact that Rohit Sharma is the captain across T20 and ODI cricket. Clearly this is looking ahead to 2023. Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2021

Congratulations to @ImRo45 for becoming captain of ODI and T20 team of india. His experience will definitely boost our prospects. Contribution of @imVkohli can never be forgotten. He took india to pinnacle.@BCCI Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) December 8, 2021

Rohit has proven himself in the Indian Premier League as Mumbai Indians captain and now the entire cricketing world looks upon how he fairs in the white ball format at the international stage.