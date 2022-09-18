New Delhi: Rohit Sharma is preparing hard with the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia. Before playing the tournament, India are facing Australia in their own backyard and all players will look to get ample preparation before the big tournament. In the press conference before the 1st T20I match against Australia, India’s captain Rohit Sharma also revealed one female fast bowler who troubled him a lot at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) during training sessions.

The Indian skipper stated that veteran Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami always bowled really good in-swingers to him at the National Cricket Academy in the nets.

Rohit Sharma said “Jhulan Goswami is a legend, she has shown lots of passion for the country, it’s an inspiration and learning for all the youngsters in the country – her inswingers has challenged me as well at NCA”. Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 18, 2022

Veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami is the leading wicket-taker in women’s international cricket. She has announced that she will retire at the hallowed Lord’s after India’s third and final ODI against England on September 24.

On the other hand, the Indian men’s cricket team is all set to take on Australia for a three-match T20I series. It will get underway on September 20 in Mohali at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium and the hosts will look to start the series on a positive note with a win.

India performed poorly in the recently concluded Asia Cup as they failed to reach the final of the tournament after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively.