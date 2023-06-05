Rohit Sharma Set To Join Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni In Elite List Of Indian Skippers
India is going to Australia in the finals of the WTC, and with that, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is all set to join the elite list of Indian captains who have led the side in the final of an ICC tournament.
New Delhi: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will join the likes of legendary Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli in the elite list of Indian captains who have led the side in the final of an ICC tournament.
Legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev was the first Indian captain to lead the side in the finals of an ICC tournament. He captained the India team that won the 1983 ODI World Cup. The second Indian player who led the side was Saurav Ganguly; he captained the side in the 2002 Champions Trophy and the 2003 World Cup.
Former India captain MS Dhoni, who led India in the most number of ICC finals as a captain, was the captain of the Indian team in the 2007 and 2014 T20 World Cups, where India won the first T20 format World Cup in 2007. Then MS led India in the 2011 ODI World Cup, which was again won by the Indian team. Dhoni also led the national team in the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Following Dhoni, Virat was the captain of the Indian team in the 2017 Champions Trophy as well as the 2021 World Test Championship.
Rohit Sharma is ready to lead his first final in an ICC Trophy.
He will be looking to join the Elite list of Kapil Dev & MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/bDd4VW5dAY
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 5, 2023
India Will Face Australia in WTC 2023
Once again, India made it to the finals of the World Test Championship. India will face Australia in the last battle to lift the WTC Trophy at the Oval starting June 7. Australia finished at the top of the 2021-2023 WTC points table, while India will play the finals for the second straight time.
IND squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat
Also ReadMore News ›
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
COMMENTS