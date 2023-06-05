New Delhi: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will join the likes of legendary Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli in the elite list of Indian captains who have led the side in the final of an ICC tournament.

Legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev was the first Indian captain to lead the side in the finals of an ICC tournament. He captained the India team that won the 1983 ODI World Cup. The second Indian player who led the side was Saurav Ganguly; he captained the side in the 2002 Champions Trophy and the 2003 World Cup.

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who led India in the most number of ICC finals as a captain, was the captain of the Indian team in the 2007 and 2014 T20 World Cups, where India won the first T20 format World Cup in 2007. Then MS led India in the 2011 ODI World Cup, which was again won by the Indian team. Dhoni also led the national team in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Following Dhoni, Virat was the captain of the Indian team in the 2017 Champions Trophy as well as the 2021 World Test Championship.