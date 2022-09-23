New Delhi: Rohit Sharma achieved a unique feat in the second T20I against Australia as he climbed the charts of most sixes in T20Is. Rohit was in a six-hitting mission in a rain-curtailed game and hit as many as four sixes in an unbeaten knock of 46 off 20 balls to guide India to a six-wicket win. Rohit, who now has 176 sixes, went past Martin Guptill who has 172 sixes to his name. Following Sharma and Guptill are Chris Gayle (124), Eoin Morgan (120) and Aaron Finch (119).

India put Australia in to bat after winning the toss. Axar Patel bowled a remarkable spell of 2/13 to put India in a strong position. Jasprit Bumrah also looked in prime form, but a magnificent 43 off 20 balls by Matthew Wade took Australia to a competitive score of 90 in eight overs. Notably, the match was cut short due to wet outfield.

The target was a tricky one but Rohit Sharma ensured that India reach a comfortable win. There was a time when Adam Zampa removed KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession, but Rohit held his nerves and didn’t let the pressure come on to the team. With this win, te series is tied at 1-1. The final T20I will be played in Indore on Sunday, September 25.