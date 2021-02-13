Rohit Sharma Thanks Wife Ritika Sajdeh For Century in 2nd Test in Most Special Way Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2021

India opener Rohit Sharma thanked his wife Ritika is the most flattering manner ever after his blistering 161 against England in the second Test in Chennai on Saturday. Rohit took to Twitter after the match and shared a picture where the cricketer and his daughter are massaging Ritika’s sore fingers. Ritika was in the stands and had her fingers crossed in an anxious manner while Rohit was in his 90s.

Rohit’s tweet read: “Fingers seem to be fine. Sammy and I giving mamma a little rub on sore fingers.”

Fingers seem to be fine. Sammy and I giving mamma a little rub on sore fingers 😄 🤞 pic.twitter.com/lsQ21f19Me Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 13, 2021

Ritika has been a big fan of Rohit and has admitted this time and again. She simply had the cameras on her and fans loved it on social media as they reacted. Most fans said that Rohit has again given Ritika a gift on Valentine week. Mumbai Indians also shared a tweet connecting V-day and Rohit’s good form during that time.

It was Rohit’s seventh Test century and the first by an Indian in 2021. All his seven Test centuries have come in India. The Indian opener was fluent on a pitch that was tricky and assisting spin.

Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane added 162 runs for the 4th wicket and helped India finish the day’s play at a dominant position. The hosts are 300 for six at stumps on day one. Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel are in the middle and they will resume battle tomorrow.