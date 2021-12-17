Mumbai: 2021 saw some rivetting Test cricket action – be it the Gabba Test to get the year started or the inaugural World Test Championship or the Ashes now. Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra who is a regular at voicing his opinion on cricket listed the best Test batters of the year. He picked two Indians in his Top-5 list. No Australian, New Zealander made it to his best five.

The five players he picked were Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Lahiru Thirimanne, Fawad Alam, and Joe Root. All five players have had an astounding year and would look to carry on the good work in 2022 as well.

Hailing Rohit as sensational, Chopra picked the century at Chennai as his best.

“Rohit has been absolutely sensational. 11 Matches, 906 runs and an average of 47.6. He played two Tests in Australia, then England at home on considerably bad pitches. His century in Chennai remains one of the best,” said the former Indian opener.

Calling Pant’s 2021 extraordinary, Chopra put out the stats to prove his point.

“Pant has played 11 Tests, scored 706 runs with an average of 41. He has been brilliant as a wicketkeeper; it’s almost unbelievable that he is the fastest visiting wicketkeeper to 500 runs in Tests in Australia. So, he has been extraordinary,” said Chopra.

Meanwhile, the Indian team has reached South Africa where they will play three Tests and then the white-ball leg. Rohit has unfortunately been ruled out after he got hit with the ball during a practice session in Mumbai. He is expected to be back for the white-ball leg.