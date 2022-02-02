Colombo: Known for his ability to clear grounds with ease and also chip in with crucial wickets, ex-Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera was a legend in his own right. Recently, he picked his all-time T20 XI and the big surprise was the missing of his ex-colleague Lasith Malinga – who is arguably the best ever T20 bowler and ex-Pakistani stalwart Shahid Afridi. While no Sri Lankans were featured in his all-time T20 XI, there were four Indians who made it to the list.

Perera picked Dhoni to lead the side while he opted for West Indies legend Chris Gayle and India’s newly-appointed limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma to open. He slotted ex-India captain Virat Kohli at No 3 and at No 4 – he had ex-South African maverick AB de Villiers.

Thisara Perera’s All-Time T20 XI: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, David Miller, MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Shaun Tait