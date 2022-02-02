<strong>Colombo:</strong> Known for his ability to clear grounds with ease and also chip in with crucial wickets, ex-Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera was a legend in his own right. Recently, he picked his all-time T20 XI and the big surprise was the missing of his ex-colleague Lasith Malinga - who is arguably the best ever T20 bowler and ex-Pakistani stalwart Shahid Afridi. While no Sri Lankans were featured in his all-time T20 XI, there were four Indians who made it to the list. <p></p> <p></p>Perera picked Dhoni to lead the side while he opted for West Indies legend Chris Gayle and India's newly-appointed limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma to open. He slotted ex-India captain Virat Kohli at No 3 and at No 4 - he had ex-South African maverick AB de Villiers. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Thisara Perera's All-Time T20 XI:</strong> Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, David Miller, MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Shaun Tait <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;