New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez reckons that India captain Rohit Sharma is struggling at the moment in terms of his captaincy and is no longer the free-flowing player that he was in the past, adding that the added responsibility of captaining India might be putting him under a lot of pressure and it is reflecting in his body language and the way he is leading the side at the moment.

“I would like to speak about Rohit Sharma before Virat Kohli. If you look at the expression of Rohit Sharma after the match got over (vs Hong Kong) and that is when his team won by 40 runs. Rohit Sharma’s body language when he came for the toss was weak. I thought he was worried, confused. I couldn’t see that Rohit Sharma whom I have observed during matches and have gone on to play some brilliant knocks,” said Hafeez in a post-match show on PTV Sports.

Talking about his captaincy, the former Pakistan captain further added that he looks a little out of sorts.

“I think captaincy is putting a lot of pressure on him and he is facing a tough time at the moment. One is his form which is declining since IPL and his flow has not come back on his return to international cricket in this format. Plus pressure of captaining India and he is saying a lot of things like brand of cricket and we will play positively and this and that but not reflecting by the team, not reflecting by his own body language. It is easier to speak but to walk the talk is completely different. I think it will be tough for Rohit to continue as captain in the future. I don’t think he can be the captain for too long…I have always seen Rohit enjoying himself. Right now, he is not enjoying himself,” the former Pakistan captain predicted.