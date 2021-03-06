Team India captain heaped huge praise on opener Rohit Sharma for his consistent show in the four-match Tests series against England. Rohit played a huge role in India’s massive series-win which helped them seal a place in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Team India on Saturday, registered a massive innings and 25 runs victory over England in the fourth Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.

Virat Kohli and Co. suffered a humiliating defeat in the opening Test match of the series by 227 runs but after that, the Asian giants bounced back with some stellar performances. Rohit played a monumental role in the 2nd Test win with his 161-run knock in the first innings.

Kohli said that Rohit’s knock was the defining moment for Team India in the series.

“Rohit’s knock was the most defining moment in us coming back [in the series]. Getting 150 on that pitch was as good as getting 250 and it got us into the contest. Throughout the series, he got important knocks and partnerships,” Captain Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

The Indian captain also talked about the defeat in the opening Test and then a sensational comeback in the series from the next game.

“The comeback in Chennai pleased me the most. The first game was an aberration and England outplayed us. The toss played a crucial role and the bowlers weren’t in the context. We bowled and fielded with more intensity and so the comeback was very heartening,” he said.

The 32-year-old further talked about the bench strength of the Indian team and how players like Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel stepped up on several occasions.

“Axar and Washington are ready and the idea was to have youngsters who came in and perform with fearlessness. Rishabh and Washi did it with that game-changing partnership and Axar too. Well, we’re obviously happy to win the series, but there are always things to improve. Nothing is a given because every team is an international side. In the future, we will have hiccups, but we have to keep ironing them out.,” he added.

Kohli also talked about reaching the final of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

“Now, we can accept and admit that we are in the WTC final; it was a distraction for us. It did become a bit of distraction for us in New Zealand, but we took it one game at a time since,” he concluded.