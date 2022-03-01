<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Ahead of the 1st Test match in Mohali against Sri Lanka on 4th March, India skipper Rohit Sharma has tweeted a series of cryptic tweets on Twitter on Tuesday which has gone viral all over social media as fans show concern about the matter and are of the opinion that the official twitter account of the Mumbai Indians' skipper has been hacked by hackers. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit Sharma's first tweet was, 'I love coin tosses especially when they end up in my belly!'. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I love coin tosses especially when they end up in my belly!</p> <p></p> Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45/status/1498531477381791747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The second tweet read, 'Bzz .! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags!'. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Bzz .! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags!</p> <p></p> Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45/status/1498575769160720384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>His third and final tweet is a hilarious one on cricket balls being edible. 'Cricket balls are edible right?' he tweeted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Cricket balls are edible right?</p> <p></p> Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45/status/1498606723241701377?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The fans are very much sure that his account his hacked and hilarious memes are coming up regarding his tweets. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">hacked?</p> <p></p> (@AbhijeetSid007) <a href="https://twitter.com/AbhijeetSid007/status/1498538747935477761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Account h@cked ig</p> <p></p> (@7__of__51) <a href="https://twitter.com/7__of__51/status/1498549474805051397?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Account hacked</p> <p></p> Prashant Achary (@prashant_achary) <a href="https://twitter.com/prashant_achary/status/1498540005861388288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Teammate, Yuzvendra Chahal shows concern and asks whether everything is all right or not. 'Bhaiya? What's happening, Saab theek hain na?' (Brother? What's happening, is everything ok?), he replied to his skipper's tweet. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Bhaiya? What's happening, Sab theek hai na? <a href="https://t.co/yXDLithw6f">https://t.co/yXDLithw6f</a></p> <p></p> Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) <a href="https://twitter.com/yuzi_chahal/status/1498610284898164748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>There's no idea so far of what has happened or what those tweets mean as the tweets are now the talk of the social media site.