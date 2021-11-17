Jaipur: Ahead of the opening T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday, a nine-year-old Rohit Sharma tweet is going viral. Nine years ago, when Rohit led Mumbai in a Ranji game for the first time – it was at the same city. The tweet dated 7th November 2012 has now gone viral on social space. “Touched down on Jaipur, and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility,” Sharma had tweeted 9 years back.

Rohit is back at Jaipur – this time – he would be leading India.

First time Rohit Sharma ever led Mumbai in Ranji Trophy was in Jaipur (KL Saini ground) in 2012. First time Rohit Sharma will lead India as a full-time T20 captain will be in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/vFzFAVqD57 Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 16, 2021

India would look to start afresh with a new captain and a coach in place. This will not just be Rohit’s first as India captain on a full-time basis, but it will also be Rahul Dravid’s first as full-time Team India coach. During the series, India would like to beat New Zealand, a team that beat them a couple of weeks back in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Both sides will not field their best players as some top stars are on rest after a gruelling season.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (Captain), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.