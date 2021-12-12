Kolkata: Ahead of the South Africa tour, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hailed India’s new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma for his IPL show. Labelling Rohit’s five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians in the IPL as ‘phenomenal’, Ganguly also recalled how the MI captain led India to the Asia Cup title sans Virat Kohli in the squad.

“Of course. That’s why the selectors have backed him. He will find a way to do well and I hope he does. His record for IPL(Mumbai Indians) is phenomenal winning five titles. He captained India in Asia Cup a couple of years ago which India won as well, and India won without Kohli. To win a title without him spoke volumes of that team’s strength. So he has had success in big tournaments. He has a good team. So hopefully they can all turn it around,” Ganguly told Network 18.

Ganguly also hoped that in the upcoming years, Rohit would turn things around and India would start winning major ICC titles.

“From 2022 to 2031, there will be a world championship every year and India will be a contender. I have always believed they can win. They had a semi-final loss in 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. In 2021, they lost in the group stage itself (T20 World Cup). But like any other Indian cricket fan, I believe India will win some of those tournaments. However, they can’t win everything,” Ganguly added.