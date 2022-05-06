Mumbai: With David Warner within distance of an IPL hundred, all Rovman Powell had to do was pick up a single and give the strike to the Australian and allow him to face the remaining deliveries. On Thursday against Hyderabad, Powell had asked Warner about it. In the 20th over, Powell asked Warner if he wanted to get on strike to go for a hundred. To that, Warner said Powell ‘that is not how cricket is played.’

“At the start of the over, I asked, ‘do you want a single to try and get a hundred?’ He said, ‘Listen, that is not how the cricket is played. You should try to smack as far as you can,’ and I did that,” Powell revealed.