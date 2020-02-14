‘Why so much desperation to get noticed?’ said one fan on Twitter, the other said ‘Itna Drama Kyun’. So was this a PR stunt that fell flat on its face?

After three days of speculation over vanishing logo on Royal Challengers Challengers Bangalore (RCB) social handles, the franchise finally brought an end to the hype when they revealed their new logo on Friday on Twitter. However, was all this hype needed is the question fans are asking?

With a short video, RCB unveiled their new logo and a new social media hashtag as well- from #PLAYBOLD to #WEARECHALLENGERS.

Mind you, this is not the first, but the second time the franchise has changed its logo. The Virat Kohli-led RCB is one of the few teams that are yet to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) title. So, is the idea behind changing the logo a change of fortune? Here as well fans beg to differ.

“This is what happens when PR people function so deeply inside a bubble that they generate three days of intense disinformation as publicity for a logo revamp and think it’s a brilliant idea,” a user wrote.

SunRisers Hyderabad;’s twitter account was one of the first social handles to point out the missing logo on February 12, in the evening and after that India skipper Kohli and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal joined the bandwagon to comment on the matter to further add buzz to the PR stunt.

Here is how the rest of the fans criticised the move.

Fans are not convinced neither are happy with RCB’s stunt of creating hype around the change of logo and that is evident with the reactions that are pouring in.

Meanwhile, IPL 2020 begins on March 29 and RCB play their tournament opener on April 3 against Mumbai Indians at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.