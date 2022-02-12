<h2>Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squad LIVE Updates</h2> <p></p>Royal Challengers did what many thought they would do. They have retained Virat Kohli. While RCB didn't have much of a choice but to retain Kohli since he has been one of their main players for several years and has almost become synonymous with the franchise but it has come at a hefty cost for Bangalore. Other than Kohli, Bangalore have retained Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell for the upcoming seasons. <p></p> <p></p>While Siraj was on the expected lines, retaining Maxwell might have come as a surprise to many. Maxwell is a great addition to any side, especially given the fact that he can chip in with a couple of overs that can come in handy but only when he comes off. Maxwell is a gamble Bangalore has taken since he is not the most consistent player going around, even though he had a pretty decent season last year. <p></p> <p></p>With no AB de Villiers, Bangalore would look to strengthen their batting along with roping in some players with good all-round abilities. Odean Smith immediately comes to mind but Bangalore might have a problem in going all out for the West Indian. They have already spent 33 crore in retaining three players and Smith by all means isn't going to be a cheap buy. Given the format, that would be their best bet in winning the IPL title. <p></p><h2>Retained ahead of IPL auction</h2> <p></p><strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore (Purse Remaining - 57 crore):</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Virat Kohli ( 15 crore) <p></p>Glenn Maxwell ( 11 crore) <p></p>Mohammed Siraj ( 7 crore) <p></p> <p></p><strong>Remaining Players Slot: 22</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Overseas Slots: 7</strong> <p></p><h2>Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction by <strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore</strong></h2> <p></p>Faf du Plessis ( 7 crore)