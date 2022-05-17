Mumbai: With nine round-robin games still to be played, the playoffs qualification scenario has become extremely interesting with a number of teams vying for spots. Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat and the Hardik Pandya-led side have become the first side to seal their playoffs berth. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, things have become tricky after Delhi Capitals managed to beat Punjab Kings at the DY Patil stadium on Monday.

Despite seven wins in 13 games, things are now not in RCB’s control. They would have to rely on other results to go through to the playoffs. For starters, they would need the Capitals to lose their last game. Even if the Royal Challengers score 200 and win their last game by 100 runs, their NRR will only improve to 0.071. Capitals will be well ahead of that if they win by any margin.

Also, if both teams lose their last game, Bangalore would need the Capitals to face an absurdly heavy defeat for them to go through. For example, if RCB lose by a run, Capitals will have to lose by around 150 (depending on the exact scores). Now, the chances of that happening is really slim.

And it will not be an easy task for Bangalore as they take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their final round-robin game. Bangalore would be hoping for a miracle to go through to the playoffs.

Also, Rajasthan and Lucknow look better placed to go through to the playoffs.