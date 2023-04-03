The Pants Are Red...: RCB Celebrate Win Over Mumbai Indians With Special Song - WATCH
Watch RCB's dressing room victory celebration after defeating Mumbai Indians.
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore took the field in Chinnaswamy Stadium after four years. The fans witnessed the most awaited clash between Bangalore and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. To their credit, RCB didn't disappoint their fans at all as Faf du Plessis and Kohli put out an exhibition of majestic strokeplay.
Faf du Plessis smashed 73 off 43 balls, including five fours and six sixes, On the other hand, Kohli was in sublime touch to be 82 not out off 49 balls.
After the match, the Bangalore squad was seen celebrating victory in their dressing room. While Captain Faf leads from the front off the field as well, as the team prepares to bring finesse into the team song.
RCB v MI: Dressing Room Victory Celebration
RCB winning song in Dugout:
The Pants are red
The shirt is blue
The golden lion shining through
We are RCB, We are playing bold
Go to the final our own
A finer kit you will never see
A finer team there will never be
Other teams don't bother me
I'm proud to be from RCB
Virat Kohli and RCB team's celebrations and singing RCB's song in the dressing room after yesterday win. pic.twitter.com/TzbiwQUE6o
Mumbai Indian Lose Again
Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley and Karn Sharma reduced Mumbai to 123/7 but young batter Tilak Varma stood tall and impressed everyone with his skill and temperament in hitting nine boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 182.6, as Mumbai got 69 runs from the last five overs.
While half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli powered RCB to a thumping eight-wicket victory.
Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 171/7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 84 not out; Karn Sharma 2/32) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore 172/2 in 16.2 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Faf du Plessis 73; Arshad Khan 1/28, Cameron Green 1/30) by eight wickets.
