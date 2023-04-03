New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore took the field in Chinnaswamy Stadium after four years. The fans witnessed the most awaited clash between Bangalore and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. To their credit, RCB didn't disappoint their fans at all as Faf du Plessis and Kohli put out an exhibition of majestic strokeplay.

Faf du Plessis smashed 73 off 43 balls, including five fours and six sixes, On the other hand, Kohli was in sublime touch to be 82 not out off 49 balls.

After the match, the Bangalore squad was seen celebrating victory in their dressing room. While Captain Faf leads from the front off the field as well, as the team prepares to bring finesse into the team song.