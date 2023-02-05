RP Singh Reveals Why MS Dhoni Opted For Virender Sehwag To Start The Bowl Out In IND vs PAK 2007 T20 World Cup Match
India went on to win the tournament, defeating Pakistan once again in the final.
New Delhi: 2007 was a historic year for team India. After a humiliating exit from the ODI World Cup, a young team India turned things around and scripted history to win the inaugural T20 World Cup. The MS Dhoni-led side reached South Africa with little expectations but came out with flying colours in the tournament. The tournament embarked a remarkable journey for MS Dhoni that saw him lift the 2011 World Cup, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and Test mace. India faced Pakistan in a crucial group game and as it happens with all IND vs PAK encounters, the match went down to the wire. The game ended in a tie and the winner was set to be decided by a never seen before bowl out. India started off with Sehwag who hit the bulls eye before Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa also knocked over the timber. Pakistan failed to touch the stumps even once and India were declared winners. Former India cricketer RP Singh, who played a significant role in India's triumph, has now revealed why Dhoni opted to go with Sehwag instead of regular bowlers. RP disclosed that MS Dhoni used to make Every player bowl six deliveries after the match and Sehwag had a 100 per cent hit record. "We didn't pay much attention to it (before the Pakistan game). But after every practice session, Lalchand Rajpoot and MS Dhoni used to give balls to everyone to bowl six balls at the stumps. Dhoni and Rajpoot used to note who had hit the wickets most. And Virender Sehwag actually had the 100 percent strike rate in that. That's why he was given the first ball. We had to build the pressure right from the start," RP Singh revealed during his commentary stint during SAT20 league. "There were two others who had also been selected for the bowl-out, but they didn't need to bowl there. They were Irfan Pathan and Sreesanth. I wasn't there!" RP Singh further revealed.
