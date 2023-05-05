Run out is the only option to get the man in form to get out #YashasviJaiswal #IPL #t20 #RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/Hu0y4titHk

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals lost the man in form Yashasvi Jaiswal by a run-out in the final over of the powerplay due to a terrible mix-up with skipper Sanu Samson. RR is hosting Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Friday.

RR won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the decision soon backfired on them as they lost their top three (Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson) by the seventh over itself.

Yashasvi Jaiswal but it went near to the fielder inside the 30-yard circle who dived to cancel the ball. He stopped the ball but it went a lil ahead of him. Sanju watching this went for the run and reached the other end, Jaiswal wasn't ready for the run and got late by the time he went for it.

RR vs GT Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Subs: Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudarshan, K S Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore