RR Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler Depart For Duck In 172 Chase

RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler got out on two-ball ducks by the second over itself.

Updated: May 14, 2023 5:56 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals managed to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore on the score of 171 runs after losing the toss at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur but couldn't get off to a good start in the chase as both of their openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler got out on two-ball ducks by the second over itself.

Mohammed Siraj sent the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal back to the pavilion in the first over itself. Then Wayne Parnell dismissed Jos Buttler on duck and the RR skipper in the same over to push Rajasthan on the backfoot.

Rajasthan lost their first four wickets by the fifth over itself after Michael Bracewell dismissed Devdutt Padikkal to give RR their fourth blow of the night. RCB did what it needed to do in this chase and now if they manage to beat the hosts by more than 109 runs, they will beat RR's net run rate as well.

Anuj Rawat Helps RCB Put 171 On Board

Captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell struck half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a challenging 171 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, du Plessis (55 off 44 balls) and Maxwell (54 off 33 balls) continued their strong form on a slower pitch but the Royals produced a disciplined bowling effort to stop RCB to a competitive total.

Anuj Rawat hit 29 not out off just 11 balls down the order to take the RCB total past the 170 mark as they added 51 runs in the last five overs.

Australian left-arm spinner Adam Zampa (4-0-25-2) and pacer KM Asif (4-0-42-2) were the most successful Royals bowlers while Sandeep Sharma got one wicket.

(with PTI inputs)

