The two bottom-placed teams – Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off each other in the 28th match of Indian Premier League 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Royals have won only two matches out of the six they have played whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad has only won a solitary contest thus far in the tournament. Thus, both teams will be looking for a much-needed win.

The Royals lost their previous match against defending champions and they will aim to come up with a better show. The batting unit has been an issue for the Sanju Samson-led team and they will have to come up with a collective effort. On the other hand, it has been a similar story for Sunrisers Hyderabad, which has failed to find any kind of momentum. SRH’s middle-order isn’t able to deliver consistently, which has led to their downfall. In fact, their skipper David Warner had struggled to get going in the previous match and he will need to lead from the front.

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 IPL 2021 will be played on Saturday, May 2.

What are the timings of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match being played?

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Which TV channel will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021h live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the Probable Playing XIs for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Succhith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul.

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

RR vs SRH SQUADS:

RR squad Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

SRH Squad Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy