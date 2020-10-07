Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday handed debut to right-arm pacer Kartik Tyagi who had earlier this year represented India at the the U-19 World Cup in South Africa where they made the final.

And the 19-year-old has left quite an impression with star allrounder and his RR teammate Ben Stokes comparing his mannerisms to the legendary Brett Lee and India pacer Ishant Sharma.

Tyagi, who replaced Jaydev Unadkat in the playing XI, bowled four overs for 36 runs and took the vital wicket of Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock.

In a tweet, Stokes said Tyagi’s run-up reminds him of Lee and his action of Ishant.

“Tyagi has a run up like Brett Lee and delivers like Ishant Sharma @rajasthanroyals,” Stokes wrote.

Lee responded to the England superstar’s observation and gave his approval.

Yeh I can see that mate ?? https://t.co/46qXw4b3QW Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) October 6, 2020

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan also added to the conversation.

Tom Curran to start Brett Lee middle Alzari Joseph delivery Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 6, 2020

“Tom Curran to start Brett Lee middle Alzari Joseph delivery,” said McClenaghan who is contracted to MI.

Tyagi took 11 wickets in six matches at the U-19 World Cup to storm into the limelight and is someone known for his swing bowling.

However, growing up, he dreamt of being an opening batsman. However, on the advise of Vipin Vats, the man who coached Praveen Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he became a fast bowler.

After taking his maiden IPL wicket on debut, Tyagi said the first person he was reminded of was his father. “The first thing I remember after taking the wickets was my father who must have been watching the match on TV. Dismissing such a quality batsman felt good,” he said in a video posted on RR’s official website.

On playing his first IPL match, he said, “I had fun. Would have been better if we had won.”

Steve Smith handed him his debut cap. “It was a big moment. World’s best batsman is handing over the cap to me. He didn’t pass any instructions, just the best of luck. I did whatever I have been doing so far,” he said.