Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday handed debut to right-arm pacer Kartik Tyagi who had earlier this year represented India at the the U-19 World Cup in South Africa where they made the final. <p></p> <p></p>And the 19-year-old has left quite an impression with star allrounder and his RR teammate Ben Stokes comparing his mannerisms to the legendary Brett Lee and India pacer Ishant Sharma. <p></p> <p></p>Tyagi, who replaced Jaydev Unadkat in the playing XI, bowled four overs for 36 runs and took the vital wicket of Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock. <p></p> <p></p>In a tweet, Stokes said Tyagi's run-up reminds him of Lee and his action of Ishant. <p></p> <p></p>"Tyagi has a run up like Brett Lee and delivers like Ishant Sharma @rajasthanroyals," Stokes wrote. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Tyagi has a run up like Brett Lee and delivers like Ishant Sharma <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rajasthanroyals</a></p> <p></p>Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) <a href="https://twitter.com/benstokes38/status/1313488010634235907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p>Lee responded to the England superstar's observation and gave his approval. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yeh I can see that mate ?? <a href="https://t.co/46qXw4b3QW">https://t.co/46qXw4b3QW</a></p> <p></p>Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) <a href="https://twitter.com/BrettLee_58/status/1313500217841512449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p>New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan also added to the conversation. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Tom Curran to start</p> <p></p>Brett Lee middle <p></p> <p></p>Alzari Joseph delivery <p></p> <p></p>Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) <a href="https://twitter.com/Mitch_Savage/status/1313499255399645184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p>"Tom Curran to start Brett Lee middle Alzari Joseph delivery," said McClenaghan who is contracted to MI. <p></p> <p></p>Tyagi took 11 wickets in six matches at the U-19 World Cup to storm into the limelight and is someone known for his swing bowling. <p></p> <p></p>However, growing up, he dreamt of being an opening batsman. However, on the advise of Vipin Vats, the man who coached Praveen Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he became a fast bowler. <p></p> <p></p>After taking his maiden IPL wicket on debut, Tyagi said the first person he was reminded of was his father. "The first thing I remember after taking the wickets was my father who must have been watching the match on TV. Dismissing such a quality batsman felt good," he said in a video posted on RR's official website. <p></p> <p></p>On playing his first IPL match, he said, "I had fun. Would have been better if we had won." <p></p> <p></p>Steve Smith handed him his debut cap. "It was a big moment. World's best batsman is handing over the cap to me. He didn't pass any instructions, just the best of luck. I did whatever I have been doing so far," he said. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;