Mumbai: With 635 runs in IPL and then to follow it up with three consecutive centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy – what else does 24-year-old Ruturaj Gaikwad need to do to get picked for India’s white-ball squad for the tour of South Africa? First, one has to understand where can he fit in.

He opens for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and has been mighty successful at that. He also opens the batting for his state side in domestic cricket and has been in ominous form. So it is clear, he has to find a spot as an opener if he has to go to South Africa.

With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul likely first-choice openers, Gaikwad has potential competition for the third opener’s slot from veteran Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

Here is why Ruturaj should be picked for the tour of South Africa:

Groom Him: He is young – 24 to be price – and needs to be looked at as a future investment – not that he cannot make the XI now. Sharing the dressing room with stalwarts like Rohit and Virat Kohli will only make him grow. He would also get an opportunity to spend more time with coach Rahul Dravid – which is gold.