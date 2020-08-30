RYCC vs NCT Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s 2nd Semifinal Match ECS T10 – Cyprus At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, August 30, 1:30 PM IST Sunday

RYCC vs NCT Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Riyaan CC vs Nicosia Tigers Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s RYCC vs NCT, 2nd Semifinal Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground:In the second semifinal today Riyaan Cricket Club will take on Nicosia Tigers Cricket Club.

They have met twice before and have won one game each during the series.

Today is the final day of the league where two semifinals, a third-place playoff and the final match will be played. In the first semifinal clash, Cyprus Eagles CTL faced Sri Lankan Lions Limassol.

Here’s today’s schedule

August 30, Sunday

1st Semifinal: Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol, 11:30 am

2nd Semifinal: Riyaan CC will take vs Nicosia Tigers CC, 1:30 pm

Third-Place Playoff: 4:30 PM IST

Final: 8:00 PM IST

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Cyprus for the league match between Riyaan CC and Nicosia Tigers will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

RYCC vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Atta Ullah (captain), Roman Mazumder (vice-captain), Sibtal Hassnain, Yasir Khan, Ahsan Ullah, Ravi Kumar, Habibur Rahman, Awais Liaqat, Shoaib Ahmad, Irfan Riaz, Anowar Hossain

Riyaan CC vs Nicosia Tigers Full Squads

RYCC: Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal, Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Umair Liaqat

NCT: F. Rodro, Mangala Gunasekara, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan,Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain, Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel

