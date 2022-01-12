<strong>Cape Town:</strong> India top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes if the visitors' bowl well in the right areas, then they can restrict South Africa to a total less than 223 made by them in the first innings. He added that India could have made 30-40 more runs in the first innings and reckoned 275 to be a good total on the pitch at Newlands Cricket Ground. <p></p> <p></p>"We definitely should have scored 30-40 runs but we are confident in our bowling line-up. If we bowl in the right areas then we can restrict them. I think 275 is a good total on this pitch," said Pujara in a chat with broadcasters before the start of day two. <p></p> <p></p>Pujara pointed out that a batter cannot feel like being set on a pitch like this. "You might feel there's not enough when a partnership is building but there's one ball which can do a bit and can surprise you as a batter even when you are set." <p></p> <p></p>He also suggested that there is a lot for the bowlers to gain from the pitch. "It is a true pitch. There is enough in it for the bowlers but if you apply yourself, if you are set then you get value for your shots. I thought it is a very good cricketing pitch." <p></p> <p></p>The 33-year-old signed off by saying that he was disappointed with not being able to convert a good start into a big score. Pujara had made 43 in the first innings and was India's second highest run-scorer after Kohli's resolute 79 on day one. <p></p> <p></p>"You are never set and need to know which shot to play and which shot to avoid, when you are in you have to make it count which I couldn't do but like Virat did."