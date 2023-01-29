SA Vs ENG 2nd ODI: Rassie Van Der Dussen Gets Into Heated Verbal Altercation With England Skipper Jos Buttler - Watch
Temba Bavuma-led South Africa is taking on Jos Buttler's England in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa. SA defeated ENG in the first ODI and three-lions are trying to level the series before heading to the final ODI.
Bloemfontein: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa is taking on Jos Buttler's England in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa. SA defeated ENG in the first ODI and three-lions are trying to level the series before heading to the final ODI. England was invited to bat first after SA won the toss. The English side managed to put on a massive total of 342 runs on the scoreboard with the help of half-centuries from Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, and Jos Buttler.
SA came out to chase 343 runs and got a good start as its skipper Temba Bavuma smashed a crucial ton before his departure. Rassie van der Dussen also played a supportive knock from one end. However, Dussen also got into a verbal altercation with English skipper Jos Buttler. Buttler was trying to take a catch when he almost clashed with Van der Dussen. Later, their conversation got recorded in the stump mic and has taken over the internet. Van der Dussen was unimpressed with Buttler's attempt at the catch and Buttler can be heard saying "What's your problem Rassie" in the video. At the time of writing SA are in need of 37 runs in the final 6 overs and they are down by 5 wickets. David Miller and Marco Jensen are on the pitch.
Jos Buttler and Rassie van der Dussen having some heated conversation out there in the middle during the second ODI in Bloemfontein.pic.twitter.com/kNrWrovHMC??? ? ?????????? ?? (@MSDianMrigu) January 29, 2023
