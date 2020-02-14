SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I England Tour of South Africa: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs England at Kingsmead in Durban 9:30 PM IST:

Dream11 Team Prediction

2nd T20I England Tour of South Africa

After taking a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series, South Africa will look to carry the momentum to Kingsmead when they host England in the second T20I. It was heart-break for England in the final over at Buffalo Park as they lost the match by a solitary run.

England will hope that Jason Roy gets going again at Durban as they would look to level things at 1-1.

It is expected to be a sunny day at Durban which means a full 100-over game is expected.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa vs England will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead in Durban

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock (C)

Batsmen Temba Bavuma, Jason Roy (VC), Eoin Morgan, Rassie van der Dussen

All-Rounders- Moeen Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers- Chris Jordan, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks

SA vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Denly/Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

SQUADS

South Africa:

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts/Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Petrus van Biljon, Heinrich Klaasen

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood/Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood/Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Matthew Parkinson, Moeen Ali

