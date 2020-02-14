<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I England Tour of South Africa: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs England at Kingsmead in Durban 9:30 PM IST:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>After taking a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series, South Africa will look to carry the momentum to Kingsmead when they host England in the second T20I. It was heart-break for England in the final over at Buffalo Park as they lost the match by a solitary run. <p></p> <p></p>England will hope that Jason Roy gets going again at Durban as they would look to level things at 1-1. <p></p> <p></p>It is expected to be a sunny day at Durban which means a full 100-over game is expected. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS - The toss between South Africa vs England will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: 9:30 PM IST</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: Kingsmead in Durban</strong> <p></p><h2><strong>My Dream11 Team</strong></h2> <p></p><b>Keeper </b>Jos Buttler, <strong>Quinton de Kock (C)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><b>Batsmen </b>Temba Bavuma, <strong>Jason Roy (VC)</strong>, Eoin Morgan, Rassie van der Dussen <p></p> <p></p><b>All-Rounders- </b>Moeen Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo <p></p> <p></p><b>Bowlers- </b>Chris Jordan, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks <p></p><h2><strong>SA vs ENG</strong><strong> Probable Playing XIs</strong></h2> <p></p><h4><b>South Africa:</b></h4> <p></p>Quinton de Kock (C &amp; WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks <p></p><h4><b>England</b></h4> <p></p>Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Denly/Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p><h4><b>South Africa:</b></h4> <p></p>Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C &amp; WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts/Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala<b>, </b>Dwaine Pretorius, Petrus van Biljon, Heinrich Klaasen <p></p><h4><b>England</b></h4> <p></p>Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood/Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood/Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Matthew Parkinson, Moeen Ali <p></p><h2><strong>Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ South Africa Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more</strong></h2>