Johannesburg, Dec 6: Cricket South Africa have confirmed on Monday that India tour to South Africa will start from December 26 at the SuperSport Park in centurion, day after Christmas on Boxing Day. The series will start off with the 3-match Test series first.

“It is a pleasure for Cricket South Africa (CSA) to confirm the updated schedule for the India men’s tour to South Africa. As announced over the weekend, the tour has been reduced from three series to two; the Betway Test and One-Day International series, taking place from December 26 to January 23 2022 across four venues, following successful engagement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” CSA said.

As announced earlier, the tour has been reduced from three series to two: the Test and One-Day International series, taking place from December 26 to January 23, 2022, across four venues.

Newlands will now host the third Test between the Proteas and India in January, with the New Year’s Test shifting to the Wanderers. The Wanderers was set to host the first Test of the three-match series from December 17, but the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron prompted rescheduling.

The first Test will now take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 , followed by the second Test at the Wanderers (January 3-7) and the third at Newlands (January 11-15). The first two matches of the ODI series will be played at Boland Park in Paarl and the third at Newlands. The four-match T20I series has been postponed.

CSA said that following successful engagement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),the four-match T20 international series will be rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year.

The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup.

India tour of South Africa:

1st Test – December 26-30, SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test -January 3-7, Wanderers, Johannesburg

3rd Test -January 11-15, Newlands, Cape Town

1st ODI – January 19, Boland Park, Paarl

2nd ODI -January 21, Boland Park, Paarl

3rd ODI – January 23, Newlands, Cape Town.

(With Inputs From IANS)