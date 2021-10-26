SA vs WI Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

South Africa vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SA vs WI at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: South Africa didn’t have a great outing with the bat in the last match. Only Aiden Markram scored to help the team reach a fighting total. Expect Rassie Van Der Dussen to have a good game along with Quinton de Kock. Bowling is South Africa’s strength. Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi are the key bowlers. West Indies had the worst start to the tournament. They were bowled out for 55. They’ll be looking to get back to winning ways. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs WI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SA vs WI Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction South Africa vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips T20 World Cup.

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

SA vs WI My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kieron Pollard, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Lendl Simmons.

SA vs WI Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul.

SA vs WI Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher.