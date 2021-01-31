SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I: Fantasy Tips For Today’s Pakistan Women in South Africa 2021 Series Kingsmead, Durban January 31

SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Tips

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction And Hints – Fantasy Playing Tips Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team, 2nd T20I in Kingsmead, Durban: South Africa women cricket team have continued their winning march in the T20Is as well having started the three-match series with an eight-wicket win over Pakistan women cricket team on Friday. They were high on confidence after a 3-0 clean sweep of the preceding ODI series. The visitors batted first and were kept to 124/8 in 2o overs. In reply, the hosts chased down the target with an over and eight wickets to spare. Tazmin Brits struck a half-century while Marizanne Kapp took 3/24 for South Africa. A win on Sunday will close out the series meaning this is a must-win for Pakistan.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between South Africa Women and Pakistan Women will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 31.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

SA-W vs PK-W My Dream11 Team

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Aliya Riaz (vice-captain), Tazmin Brits, Lizelle Lee, Ayesha Naseem, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Diana Baig

SA-W vs PK-W Full Squads

South Africa Women: Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Anne Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail

Pakistan Women: Aliya Riaz (captain), Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nahida Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar

