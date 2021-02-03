SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips, Pakistan Women in South Africa 2021: 3rd T20I Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match Kingsmead

SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Tips

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction And Hints – Fantasy Playing Tips Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team, 3rd T20I in Kingsmead, Durban: South Africa will be targeting a series whitewash when they take on the visiting Pakistan in the third and final T20I today in Durban. South Africa won the series opener by eight wickets before taking an unassailable 2-0 lead on Sunday with an 18-run win. For Pakistan, this is a final chance to register a consolation win before returning home. They had also lost the preceding ODI series 3-0. South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 2021 Dream11 Prediction Pakistan women in South Africa. Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of SA-W vs PK-W, Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Women Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – SA-W vs PK-W, Pakistan women in South Africa 2021, Online Cricket Tips – South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women South Africa women dream11, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – South Africa, Fantasy Tips – South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 2021

TOSS: The toss for the third T20I between South Africa Women and Pakistan Women will take place at 6.30 PM IST – February 3, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

SA-W vs PK-W My Dream11 Team

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Aliya Riaz (vice-captain), Tazmin Brits, Lizelle Lee, Ayesha Naseem, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Diana Baig

SA-W vs PK-W Full Squads

South Africa Women: Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Anne Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail

Pakistan Women: Aliya Riaz (captain), Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nahida Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA-W Dream11 Team/ PK-W Dream11 Team/ South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series/ Online Cricket Tips and more.