Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Tricks

SA XI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction England tour of South Africa 2019-2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa Invitation XI vs England 2nd Warm-up One-day at Boland Park, Paarl 1:30 PM IST:

Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions, England tour of South Africa 2019-2020, South Africa Invitation XI vs England, South Africa Invitation XI vs England England tour of South Africa 2019-2020, South Africa Invitation XI vs England, SA XI VS ENG Dream11 Predictions, Today Match Predictions, Today Match Tips, South Africa Invitation XI vs England, South Africa Invitation XI vs England Today’s Cricket Match Playing xi, Today Match Playing xi, SA XI playing xi, ENG playing xi, dream 11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today’s match, South Africa Invitation XI vs England Dream11 predictions, South Africa Invitation XI vs England Match Predictions, online cricket betting tips, cricket tips online, dream11 team, my team 11, dream11 tips, England v South Africa Invitation XI in England 2019, Dream11 Prediction, Cricket Tips And Predictions – South Africa Invitation XI vs England England tour of South Africa 2019-2020, Online Cricket Tips And Predictions – SA XI VS ENG T20

TOSS – The toss between South Africa Invitation XI vs England will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

My Dream11 Team

Jason Roy (C), Jean du Plessis (VC), Qaasim Adams, Tom Banton (WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jacques Snyman, Justin Dill, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Smangaliso Nhlebela

SA XI vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

No predicted XI as such since it is a warm-up match

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Jason Roy, Tom Banton

Vice-captain Options: Jacques Snyman, Dawid Malan

Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.

South Africa Invitation XI: Jacques Snyman, Sizwe Masondo, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jean du Plessis, Qaasim Adams, Jesse Christensen, Beyers Swanepoel, Garnett Tarr, Andile Mokgakane, Imraan Manack, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Stefan Tait, Justin Dill.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA XI Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ South Africa Invitation XI Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more