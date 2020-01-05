Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team South Africa Under 19 vs New Zealand Under 19 Prediction, Quadrangular U19 Series 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 4th Youth ODI SA-Y vs NZ-Y: South Africa, New Zealand, South Africa and New Zealand will battle in a fatal-four way contest to determine the winner of the Quadrangular U19 Series. The tournament has been staged to serve as a warm-up to the Under19 World Cup that gets underway from January 17. The 4th Youth ODI is between South Africa Under 19 and New Zealand Under 19.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa Under 19 vs New Zealand Under 19 will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Chatsworth Stadium, Durban

My Dream11 Team

Rhys Mariu, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Jonathan Bird, Luke Beaufort (WK), Jesse Tashkoff (C), Adithya Ashok, Bryce Parsons (VC), David Hancock, Mondli Khumalo, Achille Cloete

SA-Y vs NZ-Y Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Under 19: Levert Manje, Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Luke Beaufort, Pheko Moletsane, Bryce Parsons (C), Jack Lees, Khanya Cotani (WK), Mondli Khumalo, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee

New Zealand Under 19: Rhys Mariu, Oliver White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff (C), Simon Keene, Ben Pomare (WK), Adithya Ashok, Hayden Dickson, David Hancock, William O’Rourke

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Jesse Tashkoff, Jonathan Bird

Vice-captain Options: Bryce Parsons, Luke Beaufort

Squads

New Zealand Under 19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Simon Keene, Ben Pomare(w), Adithya Ashok, Hayden Dickson, David Hancock, William O’Rourke, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Quinn Sunde, Joey Field, Kristian Clarke

South Africa Under 19: Manje Levert, Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Luke Beaufort, Khanya Cotani(w), Bryce Parsons(c), Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Tyrese Karelse, Tiaan van Vuuren, Gerald Coetzee

