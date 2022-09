SA20 Player Auction Highlights - Stubbs, Rossouw Fetch Big, Morgan, Mendis Big Names To Miss Out

Live SA20 Player Auction Streaming: Marco Jansen becomes the most expensive player so far after being sold t0 Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R6.1 M. Lungi Ngidi was sold to Paarl Royals for R3.4m while while Tabraiz Shamsi went to 4.3m. Dwaine Pretorius went to Durban Super Giants for 4.10m and Henrich Klaassen went to Durban Super Giants for R4.50m. James Neesham was the one to go unsold.

Dwaine Pretorius is sold to Durban Super Giants for R4.1M Lungi Ngidi is SOLD to the Paarl Royals for R3.4m after brief tussle with Johannesburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape while Tabraiz Shami also went to Royals for R4.3m

The SA20 League auction is just hours away from the start. As many as 533 players, including 248 South African players will go under the hammer as six franchises, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Durban Super Giants, Pretoria Capitals, Johannesburg Super Kings, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, look to build a strong squad.

The franchises have already roped in a maximum of five players and they will look to fill up the remaining slots today. The inaugural season of the SA20 League is set to get underway in January-February next year.

Each team can buy a maximum of seven overseas players and 10 local players while a maximum of four overseas plyers can fea in the playing 11, similar to the IPL. The franchises have an overall purse of US$2 million but the amount spent on purchasing players during pre-auction will be deducted.

SA20 League 2023 Squads:

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler, David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius

Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman