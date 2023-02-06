SA20 League: Jimmy Neesham's Freak Catch Leaves Everyone In Shock
During SA20 League's match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants New Zealand's star allrounder Jimmy Neesham took a one-handed freak catch that left everyone including the batter Wian Mulder in shock.
New Delhi: During SA20 League's match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants New Zealand's star allrounder Jimmy Neesham took a one-handed freak catch that left everyone including the batter Wian Mulder in shock. Jimmy Neesham was fielding at the point when Wian Mulder played a shot to his far left. There was clearly a fair distance between Neesham and the ball. Nobody would have imagined that the shot would end up giving Pretoria Capitals a wicket. However, Neesham took a dive to his left and took a one-handed stunner. Everyone on the field, Everyone present in the stadium or watching at home was left in sudden disbelief. Even Wian Mulder was in utter shock and the disappointment was clearly visible on his face.
The star allrounder has also spoken on how the the inaugural SA20 season reminds him a lot of the renowned Indian Premier League. He said "Yeah it's been great. It's a fantastic tournament obviously, the vibe has been amazing because the whole thing, some pretty incredible crowds and some pretty incredible atmospheres. So, it's been really enjoyable so far. We're only about halfway through so hopefully it keeps delivering over the next couple of weeks," he said in an interaction with SA20." "It almost feels like the IPL a little bit. The four overseas players and every team are obviously really high quality and I've been really impressed by the quality of the local South African players as well," he added.
Jimmy Neesham with a spectacular grab ????#Betway #SA20 #PCvDSG @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/MfA8UUFpDdBetway SA20 (@SA20_League) February 5, 2023
