SA20 : PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Final , At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

The match toss between Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take place at 07:30 PM IST

11 February, 08:00 PM IST

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

PRE vs EAC My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt

Rilee Rossouw (c), Tristan Stubbs (vc), Jordan Hermann

James Neesham, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Adil Rashid, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Anrich Nortje

PRE vs EAC Probable XI

Phil Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid and Senuran Muthusamy

Temba Bavuma, Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, Brydon Carse, Ottneil Baartman, Roelof van der Merwe and Sisanda Magala