SA20 : PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Final , At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Best players list of Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape , Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for final of SA20.
My Dream11 Team Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Prediction SA20 2023: Best players list of Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape , Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for final of SA20. TOSS: The match toss between Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take place at 07:30 PM IST Start Time: 11 February, 08:00 PM IST Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg PRE vs EAC My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Tristan Stubbs (vc), Jordan Hermann All-rounders: James Neesham, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Anrich Nortje PRE vs EAC Probable XI PRE: Phil Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid and Senuran Muthusamy EAC: Temba Bavuma, Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, Brydon Carse, Ottneil Baartman, Roelof van der Merwe and Sisanda Magala Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
Also Read
- SA20 : PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Final , At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
- SAT20: PRE vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Semifinal 1, At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
- SA20: Paarl Royals Announce Signing Of Paul Stirling As Replacement For Injured Obed McCoy
- SA20 League: Jimmy Neesham's Freak Catch Leaves Everyone In Shock
- IPL-Blessed SA20 Has Come At The Right Time For South African Cricket
Also Read More News ›
- SA20 : PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Final , At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
- SAT20: PRE vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Semifinal 1, At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
- SA20: Paarl Royals Announce Signing Of Paul Stirling As Replacement For Injured Obed McCoy
- SA20 League: Jimmy Neesham's Freak Catch Leaves Everyone In Shock
- IPL-Blessed SA20 Has Come At The Right Time For South African Cricket
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
04 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 08 Feb 2023
Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 5 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS