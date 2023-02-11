SA20 : PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Final , At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Updated: February 11, 2023 2:03 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
My Dream11 Team Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Prediction SA20 2023: Best players list of Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape , Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for final of SA20.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take place at 07:30 PM IST

Start Time: 11 February, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

 

PRE vs EAC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Tristan Stubbs (vc), Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: James Neesham, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Anrich Nortje

PRE vs EAC Probable XI

PRE: Phil Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid and Senuran Muthusamy

EAC: Temba Bavuma, Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, Brydon Carse, Ottneil Baartman, Roelof van der Merwe and Sisanda Magala

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

