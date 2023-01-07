Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye: Fans React As Chetan Sharma Returns

New Delhi: Chetan Sharma has been reappointed as the chairman of BCCI selection committee on Saturday (January 7). After T20 World Cup Chetan Sharma was removed from the position and now he is bought back again. The former India pacer is the only member of the previous panel to retain his position.

Chetan’s new team, though, would have entirely new faces with junior chairman of selectors S Sharath of South Zone being promoted. The others in the panel are former seamer Subroto Banerjee from East Zone, Salil Ankola from West Zone and Test opener Shiv Sunder Das from the Central zone.

Das qualified from central for being a former Vidarbha player after he finished playing for Odisha.

His colleague, Harvinder Singh, also reapplied but wasn’t considered after interview as he was believed to be not up to the mark.

“The board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

“Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the committee has recommended the following candidates for the senior men’s national selection committee,” he added.